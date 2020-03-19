Share:

MITHI - The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem chaired a meeting to review ar­rangements made for the prevention of Polio and Corona viruses here on Wednesday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Tharparkar Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon said that polio drops were administered to the kids up to five years old. He said that As­sistant Commissioner personally monitored polio campaign along with officials of health Department. He further said that polio teams had been constituted at main entrances of the city. DHO informed that Isolation ward were set­up in different hospitals of district where doc­tors and paramedical staff were performing their duties round the clock.

Deputy Commissioner warned that no negli­gence would be toler­ated in this context. He sought daily progress report in this regard.