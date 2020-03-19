Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Command and Control Centre said that it is being ensured detail checking systems at all entry points, following National Security Committee meeting decisions and for well-being and health safety of the people.

In a statement on Wednesday, the committee said that the passengers are properly screened, data maintained and record kept for tracking in case of suspects. It said dedicated teams including all stake holders are part of screening teams to ensure world best practices.

Meanwhile, in another statement of the Command and Control Center regarding COVID-19, it was said that necessary steps are being taken in accordance with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The statement said that 247 citizens have been affected by Coronavirus so far and there is no death report.

The statement further said that 183 people were affected in Sindh, 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 in Balochistan, 9 in Punjab, 7 in Islamabad, 13 in Gilgit Baltistan and 1 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.