Faisalabad - Under the directions of Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, the enforcement team of FDA has sealed five unapproved housing schemes in different localities and demolished illegal constructions besides taking the machinery into custody from the spot. According to the details, the enforcement team headed by Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid and under the supervision of Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya inspected the legal status of housing scheme being established at different areas and found that Adan Valley, Alfajar Town, Hussain Town, Azafi Abadi Gatti and Azafi Abadi at Chak No 202 RB were unapproved. The enforcement team immediately sealed these unapproved housing schemes and demolished illegal constructions. Moreover,the enforcement team took possession of the land specified for public utility services at Usman Block and Syed Block. The managements and developers of unapproved housing schemes have been asked to get permission to establish housing scheme by fulfilling all legal and departmental requirements or terms & conditions. The Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja warned that crackdown against unapproved and illegal housing scheme would be continued and developers should refrain from violations of law.