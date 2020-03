Share:

MITHI - In order to adopt precautionary measures for defeat­ing deadly coronavirus, fumigation spray was carried out in different departments including district courts.

According to details, on the special instruc­tions of district and session judge Thar­parkar Mushtaq Ahmed Kalwar,fumigation spray carried out in session court and Jail Building Mithi here on Wednesday. Meanwhile entrants were allowed after screening of lethal coronavirus to court premises.