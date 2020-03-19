Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that government is making utmost effort to ensure easy availability of life saving and other important medicines to the people at affordable prices.

According to a press statement issued by the PM Media Office, the Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review the performance and responsibilities of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

On this occasion, the PM underscored main role of the DRAP as regulator of medicines and directed to make the DRAP a fully functional and vibrant body. He said that manpower requirements of the organization should be fully met. He said all necessary measures need to be taken for creation of separate departments of policy making and policy implementation in the DRAP.

With regard to enhancing the efficiency of DRAP and elimination of corruption, the prime minister said the government had a very clear stance over the framing of policies and their implementation. He observed that there was a difference between the concerned sections over policymaking process and its implementation and their merger gave rise to different issues. The prime minister also directed for taking necessary steps for separation of both sections of the authority.

The meeting also discussed matters pertaining to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. The Prime Minister directed to complete all the matters regarding the council as per the judgment of the Supreme Court so that the doctors and others associated with the profession are not faced with any difficulty.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan, Secretary National Health Services and Regulations, CEO DRAP Asim Rauf and other senior officials.