Share:

ISLAMABAD - Facebook has committed thousands of dollars to helping its staff of 45,000 employees manage expenses during the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced full-time workers will be given their six-month bonuses, along with an additional $1,000 to help those working remotely who do not have access to their usual catered meals, gyms and other services provided by the firm. Contracted workers are not eligible for these funds, but will continue to be paid as they are also barred from entering the office. The coronavirus began last December in China and has since swept across the globe. As of now, there are more than 197,000 cases and over 7,000 deaths confirmed. Facebook has mandated a work-from-home policy for a little over a week now.