Faisalabad - The Faisalabd Development Authority (FDA) has forwarded summary to Punjab Government for seeking approval to declare the 21 roads of some residential colonies under control of FDA as commercial .The summary has been sent by the approval of FDA Governing body. This was informed by Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja while talking the newsmen here on Wednesday.

Giving details, the DG said that the residential plots were being used as commercial basis in different FDA colonies which is violations of building laws and legal action is being taken against the violators however, FDA proposed such area declaring as commercial to bring these properties into legal fram work. He informed that the 21 roads proposed for declaring as commercial included the colonies Madina Town Extension, Gulistan Colony No 1 and No.2, Sir Syed Town, Allama Iqbal Colony

He informed that according to survey report, 870 plots were located on these proposed roads out of them 325 plots were residential and 543 were being used as commercial while 2 plots were vacant.