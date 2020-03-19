Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services (NHS) Dr Zafar Mirza late Wednesday confirmed first two deaths from coronavirus in the country.

He announced that two people had died after being infected by the coronavirus. In a tweet, the top health official said that a 50-year-old man who had recently returned from Umra and died in Mardan was the first death from the virus in the country.

Moments later he added that a 36-year-old patient in Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital had also passed away, bringing the total tally up to two. Dr Zafar said that all recent contacts of the deceased persons were being screened.

The total number of coronavirus patients exceeded to 300 in the country till late Wednesday. According to officials, at least 304 coronavirus patients were confirmed across the country. However, only four got recovered.

Earlier, SAPM on National Health Services Zafar Mirza confirmed 247 cases in country with nine confirmed cases from Punjab. But, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar confirmed 33 such cases late night. However, the Daily Situation Report (DSP) prepared by National Institute of Health (NIH) on Wednesday confirmed 241 cases with 26 from Punjab.

Meanwhile, a senior official said that it was also decided to close the NIH information board at the website.

Zafar Mirza claimed that the federal government, provinces and all stakeholders were working on war footing for safety and well being of people of Pakistan. All resources are mobilised and measures taken for prevention and mitigation. So Far there are 247 confirmed cases.

Giving provincial breakdown of the cases, he said that 7 cases have been confirmed in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Punjab 9, Sindh 183 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 19, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) 1 and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 13. He said that there is no COVID19 related reported deaths so far in Pakistan.

Spokesperson Ministry of NHS Sajid Hussain Shah said that numbers released by the Ministry are verified and confirmed.

Meanwhile the DSP of NIH said that 08 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in ICT, 26 in Punjab, 172 in Sindh 17 in KP 15 in Baluchistan, nil in AJK and 03 from GB.

The NIH report also said that 20088 travellers were screened at Points of Entry in last 24 hours and 115 were suspected at POEs.

NIH also said that risk assessment of the current impact of the disease in Pakistan is moderate.

About preparation and responses the report said that Rapid Response Team (RRT) in Balochistan has been assigned to collect samples from all quarantined population at PCSIR Quetta. All persons screened, samples have been taken and sent to lab for diagnoses.

In Sindh it said that restaurants and malls were closed for two weeks while Sindh government procured 10,000 kits, in Punjab it said that testing kits and protective gears have been procured, staff trained quarantine and isolation wards prepared.

In KP, quarantine facility for 171 passengers established at Gomal Medical College from persons travelling from Taftan border. In AJK district RRTs have done screening of 02 workers from US, 24 from UK, 10 from UAE, 21 from Saudi Arabia , 01 from Oman, France and Bahrain each so far.

In GB the total 1000 PPE kits, 17 thermo-guns and 781 VTM, PCR kits with the testing capacity of 500 samples made available. It added that 329 pilgrims are being managed at quarantine centers, established at Gilgit, Nagar, Astore, Skardu, Ghanche, Shigar and Karmang for 14 days. Informing about the clinical situation of the patients admitted in PIMS, Dr. Waseem Khawja said that one patient is on ventilator while other are stable. He said that nobody recently has been discharged from the hospital so far.