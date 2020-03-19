Share:

An intelligence agency and police have arrest­ed four more accused belonged to Dua Mangi and Bisma kidnapping cases which included an IT expert.

According to police sources an important development has hap­pened in the Dua Mangi and Bisma kidnapping cases as four accused have been arrested in various raids at Kara­chi, Rawalpindi and other cities of Sindh while the raids have also been conducted on the information provided by the al­ready arrested ac­cused in the case. The arrested also included an IT expert while ac­cused had expertised in using proxy and vpn numbers and they de­manded ransoms by using the vpn numbers.

An accused has also been taken into cus­tody who used vehicles in the crime and the accused provided back up support to abduc­tors in the vehicle.

Sources revealed that young girls were also part of the group and the girls were used as a facilitator in the kid­napping for the ran­som. It was pertinent to mention here that Dua Mangi had reached her home on Decem­ber 7 after being kid­napped from Defense on November 30.

Earlier, another girl Bisma had been ab­ducted from Defense Khyabane Sahar on May 19 and returned home after paying a mam­moth ransom of Rs 10 million. The police officer had been dismissed from service over his alleged involvement in crimi­nal activities. Memon said that the police have identified the flat where the suspect had kept Bisma and Dua Mangi after kidnap­ping. Police were con­ducting raids to arrest the other members of the gang, he added.