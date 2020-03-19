An intelligence agency and police have arrested four more accused belonged to Dua Mangi and Bisma kidnapping cases which included an IT expert.
According to police sources an important development has happened in the Dua Mangi and Bisma kidnapping cases as four accused have been arrested in various raids at Karachi, Rawalpindi and other cities of Sindh while the raids have also been conducted on the information provided by the already arrested accused in the case. The arrested also included an IT expert while accused had expertised in using proxy and vpn numbers and they demanded ransoms by using the vpn numbers.
An accused has also been taken into custody who used vehicles in the crime and the accused provided back up support to abductors in the vehicle.
Sources revealed that young girls were also part of the group and the girls were used as a facilitator in the kidnapping for the ransom. It was pertinent to mention here that Dua Mangi had reached her home on December 7 after being kidnapped from Defense on November 30.
Earlier, another girl Bisma had been abducted from Defense Khyabane Sahar on May 19 and returned home after paying a mammoth ransom of Rs 10 million. The police officer had been dismissed from service over his alleged involvement in criminal activities. Memon said that the police have identified the flat where the suspect had kept Bisma and Dua Mangi after kidnapping. Police were conducting raids to arrest the other members of the gang, he added.