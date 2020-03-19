Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least 7 terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Mama Ziarat, 7 kms South West of Dattakhel, North Waziristan District.

Four security forces personnel including an officer also embraced shahadat while one soldier got injured during the operation, said media wing of the military on Wednesday. The ISPR directorate said, on confirmed intelligence report about presence of terrorists in a hideout near Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, the security forces conducted the operation in Mama Ziarat, 7 kms South West of Dattakhel. According to the officials, as soon as troops cordoned the area, the terrorists opened fire to flee from the hideout, resulting in loss of precious lives. During the operation, 7 terrorists were also killed, said the press release issued by the ISPR.

In intense exchange of fire, 4 security forces personnel including an officer embraced shahadat while 1 soldier got injured. Large cache of arms, ammunition and IEDs was also recovered from hideout during clearance, said the military.

According to the officials, Lieutenant Agha Muqadas Ali khan (26), a resident of Lahore; Lance Havaldar Qamar Nadeem (36), a resident of Layyah; Sepoy Muhammad Qasim (24), a resident of Layyah and Sepoy Tauseef (23), a resident of Narowal embraced shahadat during the operation. Lance Havaldar Qamar Nadeem is survived by a wife, 2 sons and a daughter.