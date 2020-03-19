Share:

Rawalpindi - As many as four persons sustained bullet injuries during a firing incident in Sukho, the precincts of Police Station (PS) Mandra, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

Similarly, police during a special drive against criminals and outlaws arrested a killer and nine other dacoits and robbers from different parts of the district, he said.

Separate cases were registered against the detainees while further investigation was on, he said.

According to him, some persons were constructing a pillar for the safety of Sui gas meter at Main Sukho Morr when their opponents reached at the spot and tried to halt them from continuing the construction work.

On this, exchange of harsh words occurred and the second party opened firing injuring four men and fled from the scene. He added Rescue 1122 was called in by the locals which shifted the injured persons to hospital for medical treatment.

The injured persons were identified as Muhammad Tariq, Muqadar Javed, Abdul Basita and Muhammad Zameer.

Upon receiving information, a police team led by SHO PS Mandra also reached at crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said.

On other hand, Pirwadhai police rounded up a man namely Ikram Khan for his involvement in murdering his neighbour Rashid in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed. The accused was arrested by a special police team formed by SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal, he said.

He also informed officials of PS Saddar Wah busted a dacoit gang by arresting six active members during a raid.

Police also recovered weapons from the possession of dacoits, who were involved in committing crime including vehicle snatching in Taxila, Wah and in Attock district. The accused were sent to jail for identification parade, he said.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of SP Syed Ali and DSP Taxila Syed Tahir Abbas Kazmi for busting dacoit gang.

According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad police also held two thieves involved in stealing cash from a grocery store and recovered cash from their possession. The accused have been identified as Shafique Kazmi and Adnan Mazhar against whom a case was also registered, he said.

In Westridge, the citizens foiled a snatching bid by hitting a fleeing dacoit with car, he said.

He said police held the wounded robber and shifted him to hospital for medical treatment. According to him, the dacoits tried to snatch money from a citizen on gunpoint.

He said the victim started making hue and cry on which the robbers started fleeing on motorcycle. A car rider chased the bike and hit him from behind, he said.

A dacoit sustained injuries after bumping motorcycle with a car and was caught by police, he said.