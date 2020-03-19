Share:

RY khan - Four coronavirus suspects were shifted to an isolation ward in Sh Zayed Hospital Rahim yar Khan on Wednesday. Suspects included a 2-year-old baby also. According to sources, blood samples of all four suspects have been sent to Islamabad through WHO representative here in Rahim Yar Khan. It is further learnt that district administration have set up a 150-bed quarantine centre in Islamabad University RY Khan campus, some 15 km from city on Abu Dhabi Road, while another quarantine centre of 200- bed at Khawaja Fareed IT University, around 10 km from city.