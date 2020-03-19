Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has inaugurated Pakistan’s first Corona Telemedicine Web Portal and Corona Mobile Application here at University of Health Science (UHS) on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that mobile number 0310-1102229 and 042-99231669-70-73-74-75-76 had been dedicated for Corona Telemedicine Web Portal. “Any person, who is doubtful of being affected by corona, can contact on these numbers around the clock to get doctor’s advice and corona infected patients can also contact through these numbers to get financial assistance and edibles free of cost. “We will ensure provision of all facilities to them and 60 doctors will be available on telemedicine portal for 24 hours,” the governor said

Young Doctors Association Punjab President Dr. Salman Haseeb also offered services of 150 doctors for telemedicine portal, he said that thousands of more doctors would also join the cause. He said that Pakistan was facing war like situation and in order to defeat dreadful corona virus, it was imperative for people not to come out of their homes unnecessarily; ensure sufficient sleep; wash hands frequently; use vegetable and fresh juices and strictly follow precautionary measures. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was taking stringent safety measures. Islamic Aid London Chief Mahmood-ul-Hassan and Sarwar Foundation’s President (International) Anas Sarwar deposited sums of Rs 10 million each and Dr. Somia Iqtedar deposited Rs 500,000 in the Corona Emergency Fund. Akhuwat Foundation and Gohar Foundation also announced to provide free of cost edibles as well as financial assistant to corona virus patients.

UHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Javed Akram said that Pakistan’s first Corona Telemedicine Web Portal and Corona Mobile Application has formally started working and prompt action on all calls received through the portal and mobile applications would be ensured. He said that the infected person will be provided with all necessary facilities.

UHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Javed Akram, Justice (Retd.) Tasaddaq Hussain Jilani, Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr. Amjad Saqib, Director-General Rescue 1122 Ruzwan Naseer, Mian Ahsan from Lahore Institute of Health Sciences (LIHS), APTMA Petron-in-Chief Gohar Ejaz, Dr. Somia Iqtedar, Young Doctors Association Punjab President Dr. Salman Haseeb, Scottish Member Parliament /Sarwar Foundation’s President (International) Anas Sarwar and Chief of Islamic Aid Mahmood-ul-Hassan were present on this occasion.

LGH establishes helpline

Lahore General Hospital has established a helpline for providing guidelines about coronavirus. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI)/LGH Prof Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar has said that doctors would be deputed in shifts to provide necessary information to callers.

Besides the helpline that would work around the clock, he said, public service messages would be sent through SMS facility to medical community, civil society and media for raising awareness about precautions, symptoms and treatment of the viral disease.

He said that similar steps were taken during dengue outbreak. “It is a war against coronavirus. We all have to make collective efforts to defeat the virus”, he said. He said that AMS, DMS and nursing supervisors would go from bed to bed to inspect cleanliness arrangements and provide awareness about coronavirus to the patients. He said that one patient one attendant policy would also be implemented in letter and spirit.