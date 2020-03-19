Share:

Interior Ministry on Thursday has closed Wagah Border in order to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country.

According to the notification issued by the ministry, the border will remain shut for two weeks. The notification further stated that the suspension of activities at the border is in the best interest of both Pakistan and India.

The decision was taken after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported Pakistan’s first two deaths from the novel coronavirus while 310 patients are infected with the disease across the country.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic as 211 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus in it.

33 cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 23 in Balochistan, 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 in Gilgit-Baltistan, eight in Islamabad and one in Azad Kashmir.