KARACHI - The Sindh government on Wednesday decid­ed to buy 60,000 bags of ration in first phase for distribution amid coronavirus outbreak.

The ration bags to include, flour, rice, puls­es, dry milk and other things.

The bags will be distributed through the Provincial Disasters Management Authority. After the decision of the provincial govern­ment the PDMA has started preparations for the purchase of ration bags. The PDMA has sought quotations from the sellers within three days. It may be noted that 181 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Sindh, thus so far.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had issued directives for provision of ration to families of the people put in quar­antine in Sukkur on their doorstep.

The chief minister had said the provincial government will take care of the families of those kept at the Sukkur isolation centre.

He had said he is well aware of the fact that the people being quarantined for the COV­ID-19 had families to feed. The chief minister asked them to focus on their health and not worry about their families back home.

HEALTH DEPTT GETS RS7B TO CONTAIN CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The Sindh government has released Rs7 billion to the health department to ensure it lacks no resources to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The amount was supposed to be given in second and third quarterly installments. But the whole amount was released on Wednes­day. Of the total amount, Rs4 billion will be used to buy medicines while the other amount will be used to purchase oil for gen­erators and vehicles. The provincial govern­ment says the amount is adequate to deal with any emergency that may take place.