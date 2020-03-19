Share:

In a wake of preventing the spread of coronavirus, the Punjab government on Thursday has directed to open grocery stores and pharmacies for 24 hours across the province.

According to the notification, the authorities have barred employees and general masses from visiting the government offices.

The provincial government has also closed recreational places including Murree to contain the coronavirus whereas directives have also been dispatched to the cafes, shopping malls and restaurants to shut their shops at 10:00pm.

It is to be mentioned here that the notification was issued after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reported Pakistan’s first two deaths from the novel coronavirus, while 307 patients are infected with the disease across the country.