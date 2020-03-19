Share:

KARACHI - Indus Motors Company (IMC) recently organised its Career Day at all three Toyota Technical Education Programme (T-TEP) institutes, functioning in three regions of Pakistan, in order to familiarise young generation with the latest automobile technology as well as to create employment opportunities to serve the society.

The T-TEP program is to support dealer’s recruitment activities and reinforce the capabilities of Toyota After-sales service network. Toyota started its global T-TEP (Toyota Technical Education Program) in 1970’s which is now widely recognized across the globe for its effectiveness.

Expressing his views, Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO IMC, said, “Our automobile industry is evolving with time and there’s a dire need to enhance the quality and build relevance into the current skill development programs. Through our T-TEP program, we aim to scale up the students’ skill level and provide them with better employment opportunities.”