KARACHI - Capt. A Moiz Khan, patron in chief of North Karachi Associa­tion of Trade and Industry (NKATI) and president, Naseem Akhtar, praised Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah’s vision and actions to control the coronavirus and assured to supporting by business community, but also ap­pealed to pay attention on the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

In an emergency meet­ing, NKATI leaders said that on the one hand, the coronavirus bomb is de­stroying industrial and commercial activities while on the other hand, utilities service providers especially K-Electric is on the verge of destroy the industries.

NKATI leaders said that the cost of production had already increased due to the tax slabs, high rates, so export oriented industries are facing problems in completion of foreign orders.

“We are also losing abil­ity to compete with the neighboring countries”, they said.

They added that Syed Murad Ali Shah has tak­en satisfactory but hard steps to prevent corona­virus even though our country cannot afford such measures, because in our country mostly people earn on daily ba­sis, so some measures also need to be devised to protect the masses from being affected economi­cally.

NKATI leaders further said that in the present scenario, the government is increasing the prob­lems for the industrialists rather than providing fa­cilities, the latest example of which is to withdraw the discounted electricity tariff offered under the In­dustrial Support Program.

They pointed out that af­ter withdrawing subsidized tariff under industrial sup­port program, K-Electric has sent 3-year supplemen­tary bills to industries and it seems that K-Electric wants to push the industries to the brink of collapse