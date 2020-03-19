Share:

LAHORE - Owing to coronavirus outbreak in the country, Jamaat-e-Islami has suspended its ongoing campaign against increasing inflation and unemployment and all other political activities.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoora on Wednesday, JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq demanded relief package for the laborers and low income classes who had lost earning opportunities and were sitting idle in their homes due to the virus threat. He said the government should waive off the electricity and gas bills to the people earning less than Rs25,000 per month. He termed the prime minister address to the nation disappointing, saying the PM tried to create panic among the masses instead of spreading hope and courage. He offered all medical facilities operating under the banner of the JI in different cities for the facilitation of the virus infected patients. He announced full support to the government efforts to cope with the ongoing crisis.