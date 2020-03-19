Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the coronavirus as a chal­lenge not only for Paki­stan and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa but also for the whole world and said that the provincial gov­ernment is taking tough and difficult decisions to prevent the outbreak of this virus.

“The provincial gov­ernment is taking every possible step to protect the lives of people,” the chief minister said and urged the public to strict­ly follow the precaution­ary and preventive meas­ures; and cooperate with the government in im­plementing its decisions regarding the prevention of the virus.

The chief minister also urged the general pub­lic to take maximum pre­cautionary measures in­stead of being panicked.

He said that the gov­ernment, general pub­lic and the media togeth­er could fight the war against the corona effec­tively.

He was addressing a press conference along with KP Minister for Health Taimur Jhagra and Advisor to CM on In­formation Ajmal Wazir after chairing a meeting to review the latest situa­tion of the coronavirus at the Chief Minister House here on Wednesday.

The chief minister said that he was personally monitoring all the mat­ters related to the coro­na in the province and all the efforts of the provin­cial government are fo­cused on the prevention of the virus.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial gov­ernment has taken ef­fective measures well in time to prevent this pan­demic in accordance with the peculiar, geographi­cal and dynamics of the province.

About the decision to impose ban on marriage halls and other public gatherings, he said that the government does not want to curtail business activities but some deci­sions are inevitable in the larger public interest.

Regarding the deci­sions taken in the meet­ing, the chief minister in­formed the media that the ban has been im­posed on the public vis­its to government offic­es, help desks are being set up at various plac­es to facilitate the pub­lic, and a Rapid Response Force has been deputed in every district to time­ly respond to the com­plaints of the public.

Mahmood Khan fur­ther informed that the government had already imposed ban on wed­ding ceremonies and so­cial gatherings at public places and wedding halls, and now it has also been decided to ban such cele­brations in private places even at homes.

Mahmood Khan urged upon the media not to publish/telecast any news regarding coro­na virus without verifi­cation from the relevant authorities in order to avoid panic in the public. He further informed that a decision has been taken to establish Quarantine at the Shahkas Levy Train­ing Center District Khy­ber for Pakistanis return­ing from Afghanistan.

Responding to a ques­tion, the chief minis­ter said that a massive awareness campaign on all medium of public communication would be launched for educating the general masses about the Corona virus.