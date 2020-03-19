PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the coronavirus as a challenge not only for Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also for the whole world and said that the provincial government is taking tough and difficult decisions to prevent the outbreak of this virus.
“The provincial government is taking every possible step to protect the lives of people,” the chief minister said and urged the public to strictly follow the precautionary and preventive measures; and cooperate with the government in implementing its decisions regarding the prevention of the virus.
The chief minister also urged the general public to take maximum precautionary measures instead of being panicked.
He said that the government, general public and the media together could fight the war against the corona effectively.
He was addressing a press conference along with KP Minister for Health Taimur Jhagra and Advisor to CM on Information Ajmal Wazir after chairing a meeting to review the latest situation of the coronavirus at the Chief Minister House here on Wednesday.
The chief minister said that he was personally monitoring all the matters related to the corona in the province and all the efforts of the provincial government are focused on the prevention of the virus.
Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government has taken effective measures well in time to prevent this pandemic in accordance with the peculiar, geographical and dynamics of the province.
About the decision to impose ban on marriage halls and other public gatherings, he said that the government does not want to curtail business activities but some decisions are inevitable in the larger public interest.
Regarding the decisions taken in the meeting, the chief minister informed the media that the ban has been imposed on the public visits to government offices, help desks are being set up at various places to facilitate the public, and a Rapid Response Force has been deputed in every district to timely respond to the complaints of the public.
Mahmood Khan further informed that the government had already imposed ban on wedding ceremonies and social gatherings at public places and wedding halls, and now it has also been decided to ban such celebrations in private places even at homes.
Mahmood Khan urged upon the media not to publish/telecast any news regarding corona virus without verification from the relevant authorities in order to avoid panic in the public. He further informed that a decision has been taken to establish Quarantine at the Shahkas Levy Training Center District Khyber for Pakistanis returning from Afghanistan.
Responding to a question, the chief minister said that a massive awareness campaign on all medium of public communication would be launched for educating the general masses about the Corona virus.