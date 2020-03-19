Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced more strict measures for pre­vention of coronavirus after fresh three cases were reported in the province on Wednesday, taking the tally to 19.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Jhagra announced on Twitter that three more cases have surfaced, one each from Buner, Hangu and Mardan. The patients are under treatment at the Mardan Medical Complex, District Headquarters Hospital, Buner, and Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Peshawar.

He said the patient admitted to the LRH Peshawar belongs to Hangu.

The minister said the three affected persons have come from abroad and their family members are also being tested.

After the emergence of new corona­virus cases, the KP Task Force headed by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Wednesday held a meeting and decid­ed to take some strict measures to pre­vent the further spread of the disease.

According to the fresh measures, en­try of general public has been banned in all secretariats, directorates, district offices (except district administration) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

Only essential government offic­es will remain open from 10:00am to 4:00pm from Monday to Thursday. Of­fices will close at 12:00 noon on Fri­days. Official meetings of more than five people will be suspended. Neces­sary meetings will be held through vid­eo conference.

Shops of groceries, medicines and other essential items will remain open in the province round the clock, while other shops will remain open from 10:00am till 7:00pm.

All tourist spots will be vacated.

Offices of all Ministers, Advisers and Special Assistants will be closed with the exception of offices of Minister for Health and CM’s Adviser on informa­tion which will remain open.