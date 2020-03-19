Share:

KARACHI - Uni­versity of Karachi’s de­partments of HEJ and KIBGE on Wednesday conducted regular activi­ties against the orders of Sindh government, the research institutes were ordered to remain closed along with the university.

According to details, the staff of both departments has been called to per­form regular day-to-day tasks like normal.

Sindh Government has announced the closure of all public and private uni­versities in the Province, followed by coronavirus outbreak in Karachi.

CM Sindh in a press con­ference yesterday said they wanted to restrict people to their homes as a precaution to stop the virus from transmitting to others. All restaurants, malls, shopping centres and parks will also re­main closed for 15 days from today, a spokesper­son for the government had stated.

So far Sindh has reported the highest number of 181 COVID-19 cases.