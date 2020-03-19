Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has acquired 1,503 Line Kilometers (LKMs) of 2-D seismic data, aimed at stepping up the hydrocarbon exploration activities, during first two quarters of the current fiscal year. “The company has acquired 1,503 LKMs of 2D seismic data as compared to 584 LKMs of 2D and 394 Square Kilometers (SKMs) of 3D seismic data in the corresponding period last year,” according to the OGDCL’s 2nd quarterly report for the year 2019-20. This seismic data acquisition represents 79 percent of total 2D seismic data acquired in the country during the period under review, besides the company processed/reprocessed around 1,623 LKMs of 2D and 1,169 SKMs of 3D seismic data using in-house resources. The company also drilled 12 exploratory and development that yielded three discoveries namely Pandhi-1 in district Sanghar, Sindh province, Togh-1 and Chanda-5 in district Kohat, KPK province, having cumulative daily production potential of 22 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF) gas and 836 barrels of oil.“Preliminary reserve estimates are 42.26 billion cubic feet of gas and 1.50 million barrels of oil, combined 9.37 million barrels of oil equivalent.”