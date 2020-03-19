Share:

ISLAMABAD - Media mogul Oprah Winfrey was a trending topic, as a conspiracy theory stemming from QAnon went viral, but Winfrey herself debunked it. Numerous bogus reports claimed that Winfrey’s home in Boca Raton, Florida was raided and that she was under arrest on sex trafficking charges. After being a top trending topic for several hours, the 66 year old Winfrey was informed that she was trending, and made it clear the rumors were not true. ‘Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE,’ Winfrey began. ‘Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody,’ she concluded from her verified Twitter account.