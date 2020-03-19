Share:

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said that Pakistan Army is fully active to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that the trust of people is the asset of Pakistan’s armed forces, adding that everyone will have to act responsibly.

The ISPR DG said, Pak army is working with the civil institutions and utilizing all the resources to help quarantine.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed the formation for help and medical facilities of all three armed forces have been prepared.