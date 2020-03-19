Share:

Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid on Thursday confirmed that 45 new coronavirus cases have been detected in the province.

Yasmin Rashid addressing a press conference here on Thursday announced that overall tally of cases in Punjab has climbed to 78 after 45 more tested positive for COVID-19.

Balochistan on Thursday also reported 22 more coronavirus cases, taking Pakistan’s tally of such patients t0 377.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, all patients being placed in isolation centre.

A total of 252 tests of the individuals kept in Quetta quarantine centre were conducted from which 16 individuals have tested positive thus far.

With the 22 new cases, the overall provincial tally has reached 45.