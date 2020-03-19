Share:

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday confirmed that the 128 COVID-19 tests conducted after a foreign player showed symptoms had come back as negative.

The board had conducted tests on the players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners on Tuesday, March 17 as part of the PCB’s duty of care, following a suspect COVID-19 case.

According to the board, Multan Sultans underwent 17 COVID-19 tests on Monday, March 16 which were also negative.

“It was critical for the integrity and credibility of the HBL Pakistan Super League and the Pakistan Cricket Board that all players, support personnel, broadcasters and match officials, those who had decided to stay back till the end of the tournament, tested negative for COVID-19,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

“In this background, the PCB is pleased with the outcome of the results and happy that all these players and officials have rejoined their families without any health and safety doubts or concerns,” Khan said.

He added the board would continue to put in place precautionary measures to better safeguard the health of its employees.

“I urge cricket fans and followers to exercise absolute caution and value their as well as others’ wellbeing,” Khan said.

“The PCB prays normalcy returns quickly to our society so that playing fields can once again witness resumption of healthy activities.”

All 25 remaining foreign players, support staff and match officials have already departed for their respective destinations.