Bahawalpur - Bahawal Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chohdry has said that quarantine will be established in six hostels of Islamia University Bahawalpur. Visitors returning from Iran to Pakistan in recent days will be kept in Quarantina for 14 days to adopt precautionary measures. He said that the Civil Hospital Bahawalpur had been allotted for the treatment of patients of corona. The video link meeting was also established at DC office, chaired by Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners of three districts, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College and Health Department officials were also present at the meeting. He said that later visitors would be brought to Quarantina established in Bahawalpur and 14 days preventive screening process would be held there.The meeting was informed that special isolation wards of therapeutics had been allotted to hospitals in all three districts of the division.

To facilitate quarantine as a precautionary measure for visitors coming from Tafatan, six universities have been set up at the Islamic University of Baghdad al-Majid where all accommodation, food, security and medical facilities will be provided. Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Saeed said that all the facilities would be provided to Quarantine to the visitors coming from Tufan. He further said that visitors would be screened twice a day as a precautionary measure and that the health officials and staff of the department would provide their services around the clock. He said that excellent cleanliness arrangements would be ensured in Quarantina. In this regard, officers and staff would use precautionary masks and high-gen medical kits to pay for their duties in Quarantine.

The Deputy Commissioner said that visitors would be provided with standard meals and other facilities three times a day. He said that Civil Hospital Bahawalpur had been allotted for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients. In this regard spokesperson of police Jam sajid while taking to The Nation had also requested to people, “do not put your ears on fake news at social media regarding corona.” He said that people should confirm any kind of news from the relevant department before spreading it on social media. He also said that if any of the citizen had recently travelled, he/she should contact to district health office so they could be checked in the light of coronavirus epidemic. He advised, people should contact to Dr Zakir from healh department regarding any information about corona at this given no 03009681364.