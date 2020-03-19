Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister on Wednesday had an informal huddle with the key Ministers and Advisers of his economic team and exchanged views on the major indicators of the national economy. A press release issued by the PM media office, those who called on the Prime Minister included Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Minister for National Food Security Makhdoom Khusrp Bakhtiar, Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh,Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain. Meanwhile, Social Worker and Singer Shehzad Roy also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and discussed matters pertaining to improvement in the education standard. Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood was also present on the occasion.