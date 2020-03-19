Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ordered a massive crackdown on hoarders and profiteers across Punjab.

In a series of tweets, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the prime minister directed to expose the elements involved in hoarding amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

She said that PM Imran directed the Punjab government to screen the people living in the shelter homes for the coronavirus.

PM Imran also visited quarantine centre in Dera Ghazi Khan and inquired after the health of the people, the special assistant added.

On the occasion, PM Khan was briefed about the steps taken by Punjab government against coronavirus. The premier also reviewed arrangements for the coronavirus affectees at DG Khan quarantine centre.