Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday decided to form a joint parliamentary committee to deal with coronavirus epidemic, ARY News reported.

Talking to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, who called on him in Islamabad, he said that the joint parliamentary committee will be comprised lawmakers from the treasury and the opposition benches.

He advised the masses to follow safety instructions issued by the government, adding that there is no need to panic about the novel Coronavirus.

The prime minister said that the government was making all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to the people. On the occasion, he lauded China’s cooptation in dealing with the pandemic.