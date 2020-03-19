Share:

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday made a telephonic contact with Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq and discussed the details of his visit to China, according to a press statement issued by the media wing of Jamaat-e-Islami.Dr Alvi particularly shared how Chinese government dealt with the threat of the deadly coronavirus.Siraj assured the President that JI was with the government in its efforts to counter the pandemic. He also offered the medical facilities operating under the auspices of Jamaat-e-Islami across the country for the facilitation of patients infected by the virus. Dr Alvi thanked the JI chief for his support and maintained that the nation certainly could win the war against the disease by showing resolve and unity in its ranks.