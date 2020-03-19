Share:

Since 2016, there had a promise by Saudi to release the prisoned Pakistanis but still they are in the jail of Saudi today in 2020 4 years ago. There are close 11000 Pakistani imprisoned in foreign countries and nearly 3248 Pakistanis are jail in Saudi Arabia.

Prince Mohammad Bin Salman visited in Pakistan and he dubbed himself to release 2107 prisoners next day but I think he forgot, there is no action till today. It is true that PM promise was pertinent out of 574 prisoners only 89 have been released by Saudi. Saudi killed more than 30 Pakistanis last year by including the women. Please release the Pakistani now that not than $22 billion are coming from international countries and it is a good time to complete the promises.

SHAY HAQ SAUD,

Turbat.