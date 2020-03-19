Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Railway is seriously considering suspending train operations in the country as coronavirus continue to the spread in all provinces.

Hundreds of passengers got cancelled their reservations due to the fear of coronavirus. An official claimed that some four million rupees were refunded to passengers within the last 2 days. He said the decision was taken after the department noted record decrease in ticket sales with no bookings trains in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Rohri, Sukkur, and Peshawar. The Minister of Railway Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has been informed about this situation, the official said.