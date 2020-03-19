Share:

Attock - The Fatehjang Police on Wednesday booked principal of a private school for running classes in his school in violation of Coronavirus (COVID-19) preventive measures. According to police sources, city police received a complaint that Wajid Memorial School management was holding classes for male and female students in violation of ban imposed by the government.

On receiving the complaint, a police party raided the school and found dozens of students studying in the school. However, the principal of the school fled from premises after seeing the police party. Fatehjang police registered a case against the principal of the school under section 188 Pakistan Panel Code and started further investigation.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Attock Khalid Hamdani while reiterating the provincial government commitment to ensure all measures against Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) said that strict action will be taken on opening of educational institutions, banquet halls, markets, universities, tuition centres, seminaries, congregations or gathering of four or more people as well as holding of any kind of examinations.