ISLAMABAD - Sony is set to unveil the first ever hardware details about its upcoming PlayStation 5 console just a day after its rival, Microsoft. According to Sony’s system architect, Mark Cerny, an event will showcase the ‘PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games’. The event will be broadcast on Sony’s blog according to a tweet from the company. At 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games. Given how slim the details have been on Sony’s upcoming console, the event will have a lot to showcase. So far, accidental leaks from the game retailer, GameStop, have given the best official overview of Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5.