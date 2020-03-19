Share:

PESHAWAR - The traders’ community of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa has demand­ed of the government to keep the Torkham bor­der open for transpor­tation of trucks, loaded with perishable items.

The demand was made by President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Maqsood Anwar, while addressing the oath-tak­ing ceremony of Anju­man-e-Tajiran Times Centre Saddar Road Pe­shawar Cantt Peshawar here on Wednesday.

He said that the closure of Torkham border as a pre-emptive step of the government to counter the coronavirus pandem­ic is a welcoming step.

However, he said the restrictions on the move­ment of transit goods containers to Afghani­stan via Torkham border would negatively impact the country’s economy and bilateral trade rela­tions between the two neighbouring Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Therefore, the chamber president urged the gov­ernment to allow transit goods trucks to cross the Torkham border.