PESHAWAR - The traders’ community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has demanded of the government to keep the Torkham border open for transportation of trucks, loaded with perishable items.
The demand was made by President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Maqsood Anwar, while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Times Centre Saddar Road Peshawar Cantt Peshawar here on Wednesday.
He said that the closure of Torkham border as a pre-emptive step of the government to counter the coronavirus pandemic is a welcoming step.
However, he said the restrictions on the movement of transit goods containers to Afghanistan via Torkham border would negatively impact the country’s economy and bilateral trade relations between the two neighbouring Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Therefore, the chamber president urged the government to allow transit goods trucks to cross the Torkham border.