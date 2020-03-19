Share:

ATTOCK/SARGODHA - Attock Police on Wednesday during crackdown against anti-social elements and criminals in various rural and urban areas of the district nabbed as many as 15 outlaws including seven drugs smugglers among them two female drugs smugglers working for inter-provincial gang of drugs smugglers and recovered 24.60 kilograms of drugs including heroin, opium and chars worth millions of rupees.

District Police officer Attock Khalid Hamdani informed media persons that acting on a tip-off; a police party intercepted a GLI car on Islamabad- Peshawar Motorway (M-1) near Hassanabdal and during search recovered 13 packets of heroin hidden in concealed compartments of the vehicle. He said that police arrested drugs smuggler identified as Abdul Nabi- who during preliminary interrogation confessed to be member of inter-provincial gang of drugs smugglers. The DPO has said that the siezed contraband has value worth millions of rupees in market.

He said that separately Attock Khurd Police, during two different acts, foiled bids of smuggling of chars and opium from KP to Punjab while arrested two couples. He said that police arrested Mohammad Asif and Razia Bibi and recovered two kilogram chars and 0.5 kilogram opium from their possession. He added that a couple identified as Sohail Khan and Tasleem Bibi was also arrested and 3 kilogram chars was recovered from their possession.

He said that the couples also during preliminary interrogation confessed to be member of inter provincial gang of drugs smugglers. He said that separately Attock Khurd police recovered 3.3 kilogram chars from Zubair Masih- a resident of Peshawar smuggling chars from KP to Punjab. He said that same police separately foiled a bid to smuggle 1.60 kilogram opium from KP to Punjab and arrested the drugs smuggler identified as Safeer Murad.

He said that Pindigheab Police arrested Waqas and recovered 1.20 kilogram chars from his possession. He said that Injra Police raided a gambling den and arrested 8 persons while gambling and seized bet money worth 25 thousand besides gambling tools. He said that respective Police registered separate cases under different sections and started further investigation.

Smuggling bid foiled, 28Kg narcotics seized

Police have foiled a smuggling bid and recovered narcotics from Mianwali police limits.

Range Police said Wednesday that on the direction of DPO Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi, during ongoing drive against drug pushers and criminals police team of Kundian stopped a vehicle at Fakharabad Checkpost coming from Talagang.

After checking police recovered 27Kg Hashish and 1 Kilogram Opium from different parts of the vehicle. Police also recovered 3 cellphones from the accused.

Police have arrested three accused including Sikandar Khan, Muhammad Zaman and Maab Khan and started investigation.

80 litre liquor seized, 13 arrested

Police have arrested 13 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that during ongoing drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 13 accused recovering 2.29 kilograms Hashish, 80 bottles of liquor, 4 pistols of 30 bore, 1 gun of 12 bore and 1 pistol from them.

They arrested include Mehboob Ahmed, WaseemMaseeh, Dawood Maseeh, Zohaib, Sohail Abbas, Ansar Abbas, Shahzaib Umer, ManiMaseeh,Khizar Hayyat, Arslan,Rustam, Faisal and Waqas.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.