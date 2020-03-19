Share:

ATTOCK - The Fatehjang Police on Wednesday booked principal of a private school for running classes in his school in violation of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) preventive measures.

According to police sources, city police received compliant that Wajid Memorial School management holding classes for male and female students in violation of ban imposed by the government for closure of all educational intuitions in connection with Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) preventive measures.

On receiving the complaint, a Police party raided the school and found dozens of students studying in the school, however the principal of the school fled from premises after seeing the police party. Fatehjang Police registered a case against the Principal of the school under section 188 Pakistan Panel code and started further investigation.

Meanwhile, district Police officer Attock Khalid Hamdani while reiterating the provincial government commitment to ensure all measures against Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). He added that strict action would be taken on opening of educational institutions, banquet halls, markets, universities, tuition centers, seminaries, congregations or gathering of four or more people as well as holding of any kind of examinations.

AC urges unity against coronavirus

Assistant Commissioner Attock Jannat Hussain Nekokara said, in the prevailing scenario cooperation of the community was mandatory when coronavirus had disrupted life across the globe. Every individual must play his or her role as this was a common challenge for society. He said this during a meeting which was attended by President Anjuman Hussainia Aqeel Naqvi, President Shia Ulema Council Waqar Naqvi, President Imambargah Punjtani Syed Raza Haidar Naqvi and others.

AC Jannat Nekokara said that the situation might aggravate if community would not extend cooperation for this national cause. She said, those coming from Iran were being checked properly and kept in quarantine for two weeks and this was being done for the well being of those coming back from pilgrimage and for their families and for the whole Pakistani nation.

She said that administration has confined 25 drivers or conductors of those buses who transported the pilgrims Gilgit to Attock and would be freed after two weeks when this would be assured that none of them was affected by Corona. She further said that those kept in quarantine were being given all faciliites free of cost and would be freed after the stipulated period. She asked the participants of the community to extend full cooperation to overcome this epidmic.

Police tighten noose against criminals

Police tighting noose against the anti social elements, have arrested more than 20 alleged criminals involved in drugs smuggling, gambeling and vehicle snatching from different parts of the Attock district. Cases as per the relevant acts have been registered and all have been sent behind the bars.

The reovery include 7.260 kg charas, 0.5 kg opium, 01 kalashankov, 01 SMG, one GLI car. In another attempt a carry van was recovered which was snatched at gun point from Hasanabdal. Those arrested included Waqas, Ejaz, Usman, Safar Murad, Asif, Sohail, Tasleem Akhtar, Abdul Nabi and others.

DPO Attock Khalid Hamdani has said that crack down against the anti social elements will remain continue and no linient view will be taken in this context.