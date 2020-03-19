Share:

VIP culture belongs to a system in which all the authorities are only belongs to a privileged class. In Pakistan this culture is increasing day by day and leaving its adverse effects on the image of Pakistan in all over the world. Due to up rise in VIP system, many criminals are free from the fear of punishment.

The words like loyalty, truth and honesty are gradually vanishing from the society because of this system. Furthermore, rest of the people usually affected by this culture on a daily basis like traffic jams due to protocols, delaying of flights and injustices. However, this is totally against the Islamic preaching’s as in Islam the foremost important guideline is everyone is equal and justice for all. Nevertheless, there are some improvements and it needs to be continue. In order to abolish this culture we need a just and accountable system.

HADIA AZIZ,

Islamabad.