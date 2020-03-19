Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that we can learn this lesson from the Chinese people that we can get rid of the virus through collective efforts.

She said that salute to those doctors, nurses and paramedics who have become great precedence to be emulated due to the service being rendered by them to humanity.

Firdous Ashiq Awan has said in a tweet on social media that the government is alive to its responsibilities and federal and provincial governments and all related departments are working diligently for the safety and security of people. . She said that it is the responsibility of every person not only to adhere to precautionary measures but also take care of others health.

We have to fight against corona pandemic with commitment , she stressed. Follow precautionary measures, , avoid gatherings, avoid hand shake and wash your hands again and again, she added.