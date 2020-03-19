Share:

KARACHI - India and Pakistan are considered to be the biggest rivals in the cricketing world. Both nations have a strong fan base for cricket, and that’s the biggest reason behind the popularity of India vs Pakistan matches, be it of any format. From the past many years, both nations see each other only in the ICC tournaments, and their matches get more response than the finals of the competition. Last time the neighboring countries faced each other in the 2019 World Cup, where India comprehensively defeated their arch-rivals Pakistan. After the world cup, ICC started the World Test Championship (WTC) on August 1, which will run until March 31, 2021. After that, the top two teams will contest a final at the iconic Lords Cricket Stadium. A total number of nine teams play in this league, including India and Pakistan. However, the international apex body hasn’t scheduled a match between these two nations, and former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis feels that ICC should play a crucial role in organizing a Test series under WTC. “I know it is a difficult situation between Pakistan and India even at government to government level, but I think the ICC needed to play a more proactive role in this championship,” Waqar said in an interview to the YouTube channel Cricket Baaz. Waqar further said that without a test series between Indian and Pakistan, WTC makes no sense at all. “The ICC should have intervened and done something because to me having a test championship without Pakistan, and India Test matches make no sense,” added the 48-year-old. Waqar debuted against India in the Karachi Test, which was held in November 1989. It was also the same Test where India’s iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut. Waqar revealed that his Test debut against India is something he will never forget. “It’s always been like this; that is why making my Test debut against India is something I don’t forget,” Waqar concluded.