Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Young Doctors Association refused to work in Outdoor Patient Department of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) over lack of preventive measures against Coronavirus. President of the Young Doctors Association Islamabad Dr Fazal said that the government has completely failed in protection of doctors from the Coronavirus working at the hospital. The Young Doctors Association Islamabad President said that the government could not even provide masks to the doctors over repeated demands. Dr Afzal said that the Coronavirus could spread not only among the hospital staff as well as the patients. In this situation, the Young Doctors Association has decided to suspend the OPD services for the protection of the patients and the doctors will not work in the OPD from tomorrow. President Young Doctors Association demanded to transfer the isolation ward and the corona centre to the Federal General Hospital and said that our purpose is to take protective measures instead of protest. However, he said that doctors will be available at the Corona counter and the emergency all the time.