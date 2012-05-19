Prime Minster Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Saturday said that he could not be removed from his position by unconstitutional means as he was elected by the people of Pakistan. While addressing the third Convocation of Virtual University in Lahore, Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that different political parties have adopted unconstitutional ways to make him step him down as these stake holders did not want to see progress of the country. He said that education in general particular education of science and technology is a matter of life and death for the nation. He said that 21st century is a century of knowledge, creativity and innovation and only those nations would bring changes on political and economic landscape that will be leaders in the field of knowledge. On this occasion, the Prime Minister announced the establishment of 30 more campuses of Virtual University throughout the country including FATA, AJ&K and Gilgit-Baltistan. The Prime Minister announced IT Award of Rs 20 million to help the talented students from the remotest and backward areas of the country. The Prime Minister said that the Broadband Centers in all the Union Councils of the country would provide 30,000 jobs to the students this year. He said that the Federal Government had already spent 22 billion rupees on the development of IT infrastructure and Broadband connectivity. He also announced an allocation of Rs 17 billion more for strengthening broadband connectivity in other unnerved areas of the country. The Prime Minister also announced that PAK-SAT will provide one hour free transmission facility to the Virtual University. He also directed the CDA for provision of land for the construction of Central Campus of Virtual University in Islamabad and ordered the CDA to submit a report in this regard within two weeks. The Prime Minister also directed the Minister for IT to expedite matter of 3G technology. He said that this technology would not only bring a revolution but also create employment opportunities. He said that he had already directed the Finance Minister to create 100,000 jobs in the coming budget 2012-13.