RAWALPINDI -PUISRAR AHMED- A large number of Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) activists agitated on Benazir Bhutto Road (BBR) Friday to press the government and law enforcement agencies to arrest the killer of their colleague was been shot dead in Punjab University, Lahore.The protest demo, led by IJT city Nazim Usama Uzair, was participated by IJT Islamabad Nazim Noor-al-Bashar, IJT Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI) Nazim Afzal Mehmood, besides scores of members of other educational institutions. Torching tyres and chanting full-throated slogans against the government and PU administrations, the protestors blocked BBR for vehicular movement for hours, posing hardships for commuters.The speakers, while addressing the protestors, condemned the brutal killing of PU Law College’s IJT Nazim Awais Aqeel by one of the former IJT activists at PU Hostel Number 16 on last Sunday. They also condemned police raids on PU hostels and netting Jamiat office-bearers.They alleged that recent killing of a student in the heavily guarded PU was a result of criminal negligence on the part of the administration. They also alleged that the killer was also supported by the PU administration to flee the scene. “How it was possible for an assailant to flee the university after killing Aqeel in presence of a large number of security guards equipped with weapons,” they questioned.“Police should immediately arrest the killer or else IJT will intensify its agitation across the country,” said IJT city Nazim Usama Uzair. A heavy contingent of police was rushed to protest site, nonetheless, they did not stop the protesting students who after sometime dispersed peacefully.