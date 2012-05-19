



ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday has issued its new rules and regulations for officials, Ambassadors and contractors of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The new rules and regulations are imposed by mutual collaboration of top technical teams of the two countries.

According to a report of private news channel, a total of 13 meetings were held between technical teams of both the countries and finalised these rules and regulations.

According to new mechanism, the CIA officials deployed in Pakistan must prove their identity to Pakistani officials including Pakistani top spy agency ISI.

The CIA officials have to procure Non-Objection Certificate from the Foreign Ministry for travelling inside Pakistan and would not be allowed to use vehicles with fake number plates.