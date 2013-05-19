NEW YORK: Joss Whedon has spoken for the first time about the inclusion of Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch in Avengers 2. The director had previously teased the appearance of a “brother-sister act” in the upcoming sequel, but had not confirmed the characters’ identities until now. Talking to IGN about the pair, he said: “You know, they had a rough beginning. They’re interesting to me because they sort of represent the part of the world that wouldn’t necessarily agree with The Avengers. “So they’re not there to make things easier.”–DS