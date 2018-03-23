Mohmand Agency- Four bodies were recovered from Tehsil Yakka Ghond area of Mohmand Agency today.

According to the political administration of the area, the bodies were found dumped along the road in Karpa area who were shot dead. The bodies were shifted to Tehsil Hospital in Yakka Ghond for identification and other medico-legal formalities. The deceased belonged to Khyber Agency area and their identity could not be ascertained until the last report was filed.



