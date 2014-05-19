LAHORE (PR): Telenor Pakistan is a 100pc Telenor Group owned company, an international provider of high quality voice, data, content and communication services in 13 markets across Europe and Asia. Our ambition is to provide the power of digital communication to improve people’s lives that help transform the societies for a better tomorrow.

In November 2013, Telenor Pakistan became the first mobile operator in the country to offer a simple and hassle-free service of free life insurance, Talkshawk Mohafiz beema, to pre-paid customers. Majority of the people cannot afford regular life insurance. A seemingly small amount of Rs20k-100k is substantial help for this segment of Pakistani society.

Muhammad Yousaf a 55-year-old carpenter enrolled himself on the Talkshawk Mohafiz insurance and passed away soon after due to colon cancer, leaving behind a widow, and four children. His usage was Rs 775 which earned him free life insurance of Rs. 70,000. Upon receiving the insurance his widow said “His treatment was very expensive and we had to take loans for his treatment and by the time he died we had no money left.” She added “But when the Talkshawk Mohafiz team came to our house we were shocked and delighted at the same time.”

Another manifestation of the company’s vision of “empower societies” is the “I-champ Programme” where in a period of one year, more than 600,000 students and teachers were made aware on how internet can be as an effective tool that can propagate and enhance education for all. Another example is the story of Arshad Fareed, a 27 year old man from Muzaffargarh running Telenor’s Sahulat ghar. He suffers from polio and is collaborating with Telenor Pakistan for 9 years. He is the sole bread earner for a family of 12. One of his daughters has congenital heart defects and another is suffering from thalassemia. Arshad relates his experience with Telenor: “Telenor has helped me a lot and I have managed to play a very instrumental role in reviving Telenor Services in my community. Despite my disability I have managed to earn a respectable income for my children.