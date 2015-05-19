BELGRADE - A 55-year-old man went on a shooting spree in Serbia in an apparent drunken rage over his son’s wedding, killing six people including the bride and her parents, police said Monday.

The killing frenzy in the northern town of Kanjiza on Sunday was blamed on “troubled family relations,” an interior ministry spokeswoman told AFP.

Local media reported that the man had been drinking heavily before taking up his hunting rifle and shooting dead the six victims, a day after the wedding he had allegedly opposed. A French wedding guest, whose wife was wounded in the attack, managed to kill the gunman, the spokeswoman said, without giving further details.

Two years ago, a Serbian war veteran with a reported history of domestic violence shot dead 13 people, including his wife and son, before he died from self-inflicted injuries.